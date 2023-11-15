OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Nelson from the Ohio County Animal Shelter joined 7News at Noon with Pet of the Week: Penelope.

Penelope was found as a stray and is believed to be a 3-4 month Pitt-mix.

She is a very sweet girl and would make the perfect love bug.

The adoption fee at OCAS is $80 and includes her first round of shots and worming, and she also gets a $51 voucher towards getting her spayed.

In the two weeks that she has been in the shelter, Penelope has gained weight and growing her back from a flea infestation that was treated.

Penelope is just a puppy and gets along great with people, cats, and other dogs.

If you are interested in adopting Penelope, call the shelter at 304-547-1013.