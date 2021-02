HARRISON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) —

Meet Smokey!

He’s 15-month-old American Staffordshire/Whippet mix.

SMOKEY is very affectionate and a friendly boy. He’s also energetic and lively, and he likes to jump so kids over 10 would be a better fit than younger children.

SMOKEY is partially housebroken, but is very treat motivated so he’s a quick learner. He knows how to sit and shake.

He’s available immediately for adoption.

You can call us the Harrison County Dog Pound at 740-942-4080 for more info.