BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Steve from the Brooke County Animal Shelter joined 7News at Noon with Pet of the Week: Anna.

Anna is a 7-month-old terrier mix who was owner-surrendered with her four siblings.

She is very friendly and gentle and is good with other dogs and cats.

She can be a little shy at first, but when she learns to trust, she is very lovable.

Anna is still a puppy; she will need to be taught basic puppy socialization and housebreaking skills.

Anna and her siblings are all available for adoption through the Brooke County Animal Shelter.

Call 304-394-0800 to make your appointment to give Anna her fur-ever home.