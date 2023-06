WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Pet of the Week is a pair of kittens named Annabell (F), and Custard (M) from Brooke County, presented by Steve Tennant of the Brooke County Animal Shelter.

The kittens were found as strays and are approximately 3 months old.

If you are interested in learning more about Annabell or Custard, you can call the shelter at 304-394-0800.