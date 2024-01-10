MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Brittany from the Marshall County Animal Shelter joined 7News at Noon for Pet of the Week: Atlas.

Atlas is an 8-year-old senior love-bug who came to the shelter about two months ago as a stray.

Atlas is good with adults and children but can be a little rambunctious for other pets, especially cats.

He loves belly rubs and soft toys.

His adoption fee has been sponsored, and he comes neutered and fully vetted, but Atlas has recently been diagnosed with kidney failure, and the staff at the shelter is hoping Atlas will be able to live out his remaining years in a loving, comfortable forever home.

If you want to meet Atlas, call the Marshall County Animal Shelter at 304-845-9770.