MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Laura from the Marshall County Animal Shelter joined 7News at Noon with Pet of the Week: Beak.

Beak is a two-year-old Pitt mix and was brought to the shelter in July as a stray.

He is fully vaccinated, microchipped, and neutered.

Beak is reactive to other animals and would do best in a single pet home, but he is super friendly with people.

Since Beak is an adult, his adoption fee is $165.

Beak loves to play tug and snuggle up when he is tired.

Just a reminder, the Marshall County Animal Shelter is holding its annual Christmas Dinner for the rescue league on December 8 at 5:00 p.m.