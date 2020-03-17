Pet of the Week: Cisco

‘Cisco’ is a Shepherd mixed with a touch of possibly Retriever, and seasoned with the most amazing personality you can imagine. Did we forget to mention the his handsome looks?

Cisco is approx. 1 & 1/2 – 2 years in age, and has a beautiful tri-colored coat. He is a medium-sized boy in both height and weight He is also young and active, and would love a backyard to play ball in, regular walks for healthy exercise, hikes, and trips anywhere you and yours go.

Stop by the Brooke County Animal Shelter and meet their our boy……then prepare to lose your heart and some money buying him all of the toys he wants because you adore him so very much. It is simply a reality when a dog comes along as great as Cisco!

Please contact the Brooke County Animal Shelter at 304-394-0800, and ask for Donna DeJaro, the shelter director, for more information about Cisco.

To sponsor a spay or neuter for one of the animals, or for adoption information, please e-mail the shelter: animalshelterbc@yahoo.com.