HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Cindy from the Harrison County Dog Pound joined 7News at Noon with Pet of the Week: Cyber.

Cyber is a 14-month-old Great Dane/ Pitt mix. He came to the shelter in the second week of September as an owner surrender.

Cyber is still a puppy and loves to run, chew and play.

To help Cyber learn manners, he will participate in the Belmont Correctional Institution’s Cell Dog Project, where he will be ‘rehabilitated.’

He is very good with other dogs when introduced properly and does great with kids, but is easily excitable and has not been socialized with cats.

Cyber’s adoption fee is $40; he has already been fully vaccinated and neutered.

If you want to schedule a meeting with Cyber, call the Harrison County Dog Pound at 740-949-4080.