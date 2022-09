(WTRF) — It’s our favorite day today! It’s Pet of the Week!

Today, we’ll introduce you to Dominic.

We’re joined with Pam from the Wetzel County Animal Shelter and Dominick. I don’t think you’ve ever seen a dog like this! He’s 6 years old and some cocker spaniel in him. He’s ready for a home! He’s 6 years old and potty trained.

For more information about Dominic, call the Wetzel County Animal Shelter at (304) 455-5348