MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Meet this sweet, loving, 7-month-old boy Fawn on this week’s Pet of the Week.

Fawn came to the Marshall County Animal Shelter as a stray and has been at the shelter for a little over a month.

Since arriving at the shelter Fawn has learned how to walk on a leash, learned to sit, loves playing with stuffed animals, still a little timid but very well-mannered and so calm.

If you’d like to adopt this good boy you can contact the shelter at (304) 845-9770.