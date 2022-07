Fifi, our adorable Pet of the Week from the Harrison County Dog Pound.

Fifi is a 2-year-old Pitbull mix whose owner is moving so she’s been surrendered to the Harrison County Dog Pound in Cadiz, OH.

She’s very friendly, house broken, crate trained, and very good with other dogs.

If you’re interested in adopting Fifi please contact the Harrison County Dog Pound at (740) 942-4080.