OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wendy from the Ohio County Animal Shelter joined 7News at Noon for Pet of the Week: Hope.

Hope is a 7-year-old senior Pitt mix who was owner-surrendered in October.

She is a smart, lovable girl who loves people and car rides.

She knows her commands and gets along great with kids and crowds. The team at OCAS took her to a trunk-or-treat where she loved everyone she met.

Hope needs to be the only pet in her forever home as she does not do well with other animals.

Her adoption fee is sponsored, and she would love to spend the rest of her life cuddled up on your couch.

If you would like to meet Hope, you can call the Ohio County Animal Shelter at 304-547-1013 or stop by during open hours.