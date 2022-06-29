Meet this week’s cuddley and cute Pet of the Week, Jeffery.

You can adopt this 10-week-old black kitten at the Belmont County Animal shelter.

If you’re interested in Jeffrey, call Belmont County Animal Shelter at (740) 695-4708.

The animal shelter also has the Belmont County Cat Stray Shun Fund Raiser, catered by Woodfired Pizza Co. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 6 p.m.

The event will be held at Shepherd Farm Barn & Event Center in Bethesda, Ohio.

Spacious indoor and outdoor seating with silent & Chinese auctions, 50-50 raffle, and door prizes.

Donation is $25.00.