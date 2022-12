(WTRF) — It’s our favorite day today! It’s Pet of the Week!

Today, we’ll introduce you to Joe.

He is 4 years old and is currently staying at the Marshall County Animal Shelter.

He’s a perfect combo of playful and couch potato.

He knows tricks like sit, shake, and roll over.

If you want to meet Joe, you can call the animal shelter at 304-845-9770!