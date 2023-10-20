BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Steve Tennant from the Brooke County Animal Shelter joined 7News at Noon with Pet of the Week: Kittens!

The kittens, about 10-12 weeks old, were brought to the shelter after being found in Wellsburg with their sibling, a sister, and mom in Wellsburg.

The kittens were socialized before going to the shelter and have become little love bugs.

The pair are bonded and would preferably like to be adopted together.

If you would like to make an appointment to meet the kittens or their sister and mom, call the Belmont County Animal Shelter at 304-394-0800.