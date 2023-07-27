WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. — Pam from the Wetzel County Animal Shelter joined 7News at Noon with Pet of the Week: Koda.

Koda is a 4-5 year-old husky/lab mix. He is a bigger dog, but it is not believed he will get any bigger.

Pam says that Koda is great with kids, cats and other dogs. He is very chill and laid back, but loves to go on walks.

He is fully vetted with negative heart worm tests and a current rabies vaccine.

If you want to meet Koda, you can call the Wetzel County Animal Shelter at 304-455-5348 to schedule a meet and greet.

The shelter is located at 399 Mollohan Drive, New Martinsville, WV. They are open