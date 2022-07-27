For this week’s Pet of the Week, we had Milkyway from the Belmont County Humane Society visit the studio.

Milkyway is a very loving black kitten.

She was found and brought to the Humane Society where she was cared for by the Forensic Compassionate Care Clinic for an accident she appeared to have with her tail.

The Clinic repaired her tail and she is also now spayed and fully vaccinated.

If you’re interested in adopting this sweet kitten you can contact the Belmont County Humane Society at (304) 281-6769.