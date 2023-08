MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Laura from the Marshall County Animal Shelter joined 7News at Noon with Pet of the Week: Milo.

Milo is about 1 year old and has been at the shelter for 2 months.

He is highly energetic, but is very friendly and loves to play and is great with other dogs.

He would be perfect for someone who loves the outdoors and likes to hike.

If you want to meet Milo, you can call the animal shelter at 304-845-9770.