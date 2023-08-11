HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Cindy from the Harrison County Dog Pound joined 7News at Noon with the Pet of the Week, Mocha.

Mocha came into the pound about on July 24 as a stray and was never claimed by her family. She was found on Deersville Ridge Rd. in Cadiz.

They estimate her to be around 4 years old, loves to play fetch, give paw, and sit. She is also housebroken and will whine when she needs to go outside.

Mocha loves kids and is protective of her home.

She is fully vaccinated and ready for adoption. She has been shown interest, but her potential adopter stood her up.

She is ready for her forever home today.

The Harrison County Dog Pound is located at 82900 Toot Rd in Cadiz, Ohio, and is open Monday-Friday 10-4 p.m., and Saturdays 9-2 p.m. Adoption fee is $20.

If you’re interested in Mocha, give HCDP a call today at 740-942-4080.