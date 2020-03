'Cisco' is a Shepherd mixed with a touch of possibly Retriever, and seasoned with the most amazing personality you can imagine. Did we forget to mention the his handsome looks?

Cisco is approx. 1 & 1/2 - 2 years in age, and has a beautiful tri-colored coat. He is a medium-sized boy in both height and weight He is also young and active, and would love a backyard to play ball in, regular walks for healthy exercise, hikes, and trips anywhere you and yours go.