WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

Oreo from the Wetzel County Animal Shelter is the Pet of the Week.

Oreo is a 2-year-old blue heeler, lab mix. She is gentle and loves riding in cars and

is housebroken.

If you’d like to give Oreo a home, call the Wetzel County Animal Shelter at 304-455-5348. The shelter is very full right now, so even if Oreo isn’t your type, there are other dogs and cats waiting for a home. too.