BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Candace from the Belmont County Animal Shelter joined 7News at Noon with Pet of the Week: Poppy, Blasia, Cesone.

These adorable kittens are approximately 9 weeks old and have had their first round of shots. They have also all tested negative for feline leukemia. The adoption cost for these babies is $75 and that includes the cost to have them spayed/neutered, so you don’t have worry about an additional vet bill.

The trio, along with many of their adorable companions, will be at the Ohio Valley Mall in the Center Court on Friday, July 14 from 2-6 p.m. and Saturday, July 15, from 12-4 p.m.

You can also stop by the Belmont County Animal Shelter at 45244 National Rd West, St. Clairsville, Ohio or call at 740-695-4708. They are open M W Th S 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays 12- 3 p.m. and closed on Tuesday.