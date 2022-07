Meet Rose! 8-year-old sweetheart that doesn’t have a bad bone in her body.

She’s very comfortable and nice around people. Very sweet and laid back and very robust and healthy.

Rose came to the Brooke County Animal Shelter, where everyone absolutely loves her, from people who took good care of her but breed her an awful lot.

If you’d like to adopt please contact the Brooke County Animal Shelter at (304) 394-0800.