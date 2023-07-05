Ohio County, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wendy from the Ohio County Animal Shelter joined 7News at Noon with Pet of the Week: Sandy.

Sandy is a 5-year-old Spaniel-mix. She has been in the shelter for eight days after being found at the Marathon in Elm Grove.

Wendy says that Sandy is great with children and other dogs. It is not know if how she interacts with cats. She loves belly rubs and to give paw. She is also house broken.

If you want to meet Sandy, you can call the Ohio County Animal Shelter at 304-547-1013 or stop by any day from 12:30-5 p.m.