BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Julie Larish from Belmont County Hoof and Paw, aka BCHP, joined 7News at Noon with Pet of the Week: Sheba.

Sheba is a 3-year-old German Shepherd who was surrendered to BCHP after her owner could no longer care for her.

She loves people and kids and gets along great with male dogs, but she does have some food aggression that is able to be worked on.

Sheba has graduated from the Belmont Correctional Institution’s Cell Dog Project but will be returned to the project to receive additional specialized training.

She has been spayed, and her shots are fully up-to-date. BCHP accepts donations for adoption fees and asks that the donation for Sheba cover the cost of her spay.

If you would like to meet Sheba, you can call BCHP at 610-314-5203.