BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Ron, a Belmont County Hoof and Paw volunteer, joined 7News at Noon with Pet of the Week: Sosa.

Sosa is a 3-year-old boxer, cane corso mix who was surrendered a few months ago at the shelter.

Sosa is a big boy but does great with other animals and is currently being fostered by a family with four children.

Sosa is described as being a goofball and is very curious.

To schedule a visit with Sosa, call Belmont County Hoof and Paw at 610-314-5203.