OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wendy Neubauer joined 7News at Noon with Pet of the Week: Sugar.

Sugar is a 9-week-old pitbull mix. She was an owner surrender and has been at the shelter for about a week.

Sugar loves to give kisses and does well in car rides.

She will make a great family pet. She loves playing with other animals and is good with children.

If you’re interested in meeting Sugar, call the Ohio County Animal Shelter at 304-547-1013 to make an appointment to meet her.

The adoption fee is $80 cash, and you must have your ID. She comes with her parvo and distemper vaccination and a $51 voucher towards getting her spayed at the vet of your choice.