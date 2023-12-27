BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Steve Tennent from the Brooke County Animal Shelter joined 7News at Noon with Pet of the Week: Vivienne.

Vivienne is a two-year-old dilute Calico who came to the shelter as a stray in September.

She is a sweet, inquisitive girl who loves to play and will even walk on a leash.

She gets along great with other cats and dogs and would be the perfect addition to any family.

Her adoption fee is $125, and she comes fully vetted.

If you would like to meet Vivienne, you can call the Brooke County Animal Shelter at 304-394-0800.