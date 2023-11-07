BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Kody from the Belmont County Animal Shelter joined 7News at Noon with this week’s Pet of the Week: Wilson.

Wilson is a 3-year-old Shar-Pei/ Lab mix and has been at the shelter since November of 2021. He has spent most of his life at the shelter and is the longest resident.

He gets along great with cats and other dogs and with kids. With his personality, he would make a great family pet.

Wilson loves to play and can wrestle for hours.

All of the animals for adoption at the Belmont County Animal Shelter are fully vetted, which includes spay/neuter and all core vaccinations for $125.

If you would like to meet Wilson, you can call the Belmont County Animal Shelter at 740-695-4708 to schedule a meet and greet.

