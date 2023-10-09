PITTSBURGH- The law firm of Bordas & Bordas has donated a total of $30,400 to the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh in conjunction with their Pittsburgh Pirates partnership for the 2023 season. The law firm has been the Official Legal Partner of the Pittsburgh Pirates since 2015.

For every Pirates win in the 2023 season, Bordas & Bordas donated $400 to the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh. The Pirates ended the season with a total of 76 wins.

“We are proud to be the Official Legal Partner of the Pittsburgh Pirates. This is the second year that we have been able to give back to the Pittsburgh community in a fun way through this partnership,” said managing partner Jamie Bordas. “We have had the opportunity to tour the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh facility and visit some of the animals there within the last year. Giving support to the domestic and wild animals in need there is important to us.”

The Humane Animal Rescue serves Pittsburgh communities by offering a variety of services to support both domestic and wild animals, and the people who care about them. In addition to providing adoption, veterinary, and wildlife rehabilitation services, their mission is to provide cutting-edge resources for all animals in need.

“It takes a village to support and care for all of the animals that come through our doors,” said Dr. Ariella Samson, Humane Animal Rescue Executive Director. “For the second consecutive year, Bordas & Bordas has played a major role in helping to find over 4,500 dogs & cats their forever homes in the Pittsburgh community….and we could not be more thankful.”