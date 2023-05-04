PITTSBURGH — PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is hosting a special postgame concert after the Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, August 11, featuring Pittsburgh’s own Gabby Barrett, according to the Pirates Official website.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

With roots in Munhall, Pennsylvania, Gabby Barrett was featured on American Idol, finishing third.

She then skyrocketed to stardom with the 7x platinum debut “I Hope”. She has surpassed 2.6 billion global career streams to date with her platinum album “Goldmine”.

Tickets for the game are available here