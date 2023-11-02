PITTSBURGH — Do you love baseball, racing, and pierogi? If you do, then the Pittsburgh Pirates want you!

The franchise is looking for someone to participate as one of the pierogy runners at the end of the fifth inning of home games.

It’s not known at the time if you would be Sauerkraut Saul, Cheese Chester, Jalapeno Hannah, Oliver Onion, Bacon Burt, or Potato Pete but you would race in each Pirate home game.

As well as participating in the Great Pierogy Race, the new mascot will also run the bases with kids on Sundays after home games, make special appearances, and help the Bucco Brigade.

Applicants must be 18 or older and be able to run or sprint 280 yards in 40 seconds or less wearing the mascot suit. A timed trial run will be performed during the interview process.

Applications can be filled out online.