Rapper Wiz Khalifa was back in his hometown on Monday and was a special guest for the Pittsburgh Pirates game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Khalifa was asked to throw out the first pitch before the game.

Before throwing out the first pitch, Khalifa took to social media to let his fans that he plans to be stoned while doing it.

“Finna get stoned af and throw this first pitch at the pirates game,” Khalifa tweeted.

After the throw Khalifa said, “Shroomed out throwin a baseball is crazy.”

The Pirates lost the game 11-0