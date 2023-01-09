While the dates and times won’t be announced for a few months, the Steelers know who will be on the 2023 regular season schedule, which includes traditional AFC North opponents.

With 17 games on the schedule, the Steelers will have an additional home game this year, with the NFL rotating the 17th game on a home/away basis each year.

At home the Steelers will play the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns in the North, in addition to the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans.

On the road the team will face Baltimore, Cincinnati and Cleveland, as well as the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, and Seattle Seahawks.