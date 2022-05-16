Former Pittsburgh Steeler took to Twitter and said he wanted to retire as a Pittsburgh Steeler.

Brown also added that he doesn’t want to play for the Steelers but just retire as a Steeler.

AB was last seen playing football for the Tampa Buccaneers when coaches asked Brown to enter the game, in the second half of a game vs the New York Jets.

When Brown told coaches he did not believe his ankle was healthy enough for him to continue playing, he removed his uniform and pads before walking off the field shirtless. Brown tossed his gloves and shirt into the stands. He waved to fans as he jogged through the end zone and into the tunnel.

Brown was a Pittsburgh Steeler from 2010-to 2018.