Ben Roethlisberger officially retires

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) scrambles before passing against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(WTRF) After 18 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, ‘Big’ Ben Roethlisberger has officially retired.

Ben Roethlisberger made it official Thursday morning via a video message on social media.

The tweet said “A message from Ben: @Steelers @steelers #NFL #SteelersNation #ThankYou #HereWeGo #LoveAndHonor

“I don’t know how to put into words what the game of football has meant to me and what a blessing it has been, but I know with confidence I have given my all to the game, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for what it has given me.”

Roethlisberger, a quarterback, was the 11th overall pick in the 2004 draft and won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in his first season, won two Super Bowl rings and was a six-time Pro Bowler.

Roethlisberger finishes fifth all-time in passing yards (64,088) and completions (5,440) and eighth in touchdowns (418)

