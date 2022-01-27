Ben Roethlisberger officially retires

(WTRF) After 18 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, ‘Big’ Ben Roethlisberger has officially retired.
Ben Roethlisberger made it official Thursday morning via a video message on social media.
The tweet said “A message from Ben: @Steelers @steelers #NFL #SteelersNation #ThankYou #HereWeGo #LoveAndHonor
“I don’t know how to put into words what the game of football has meant to me and what a blessing it has been, but I know with confidence I have given my all to the game, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for what it has given me.”
Roethlisberger, a quarterback, was the 11th overall pick in the 2004 draft and won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in his first season, won two Super Bowl rings and was a six-time Pro Bowler.
Roethlisberger finishes fifth all-time in passing yards (64,088) and completions (5,440) and eighth in touchdowns (418)