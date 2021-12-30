Ben Roethlisberger says MNF will likely be his last game at Heinz Field

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) walks off the field as time runs out in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Roethlisberger’s season is over. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback will undergo surgery on his right elbow and be placed on injured reserve, ending the 37-year-old’s 16th season just two weeks in. Roethlisberger injured the arm late in the second quarter of Sunday’s 28-26 loss to Seattle. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger told reporters on Thursday that his Monday Night football game against the Cleveland Browns will likely be his last game at Heinz Field.

“All signs are pointing this is it,” Roethlisberger said Thursday morning, according to PPG. “In the grand scheme of things, the signs are pointing that way that this will be it.”

Ben Roethlisberger looks ahead to Monday night's game at Heinz Field. pic.twitter.com/hWjKx7fuUv — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 30, 2021

‘Big Ben’ said earlier in December that the 2021 season would likely be his last in the NFL

Roethlisberger joined the Steelers in 2004 after being a first-round NFL draft pick.

While Roethlisberger and the Steelers have not made an official announcement on the retirement, Roethlisberger is said to have told associates, family, and some people in the Steelers organization.

Roethlisberger at Heinz Field is 13-0 vs, the Browns.