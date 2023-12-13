Future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said recently on his podcast that the tradition of the Pittsburgh Steelers may be done.

Roethlisberger, on his Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast , said “Maybe the tradition of the Pittsburgh Steelers is done, maybe it needs to be formed a new kind of way. I don’t know.”

Roethlisberger added, “Who is grabbing someone by the face mask and saying, ‘That’s not what we do,'” “Is that happening? Yes, you have guys on defense doing it, but you need guys on other sides of the ball doing it. … You need someone to stand up in that room, on offense, and be like, hey, this isn’t what it means to wear the black and gold. This isn’t what has been handed down from those teams of the ’70s. The Steel Curtain, the four Super Bowls, the Nolls, the Bradshaws, the Blounts. All those people, it’s unbelievable. I understand the further you get away from that, the harder it is unless it’s being passed down and carried the right way.”

Big Ben also believes that there are guys on the Steelers that “aren’t in it for the team, they’re in it for themselves.”

When asked if Roethlisberger would return to the Steelers if they called him, he said “I’m good.”

“No, the Steelers have not called me,” Roethlisberger said. “The wing feels great. The legs? No good. I can sit in the pocket, just don’t let me get out of the pocket.”

The Steelers are currently 3rd in the AFC North and have a 7-6 record.