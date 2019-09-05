Skip to content
WTRF
Wheeling
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Top Stories
Walgreens asks customers not to openly carry guns in its stores, joining Walmart and Kroger
Top Stories
Road Closures Announced for Saturday’s 250th Anniversary Parade
Fantasy In Lights Parade has a new sponsor
WVU Medicine Reynolds announced they’re trying to do more to help fill the void in the Ohio Valley
Hundreds gather to say goodbye to OVMC
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
The Big Game
Band of the Week
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
CA House Band of the week: Buckeye Local
Top Stories
Mike Tomlin addresses members of the media during weekly news conference
Top Stories
Wheeling Central’s Creighton Our Athlete Of The Week
Shadyside named Quaker Steak and Lube Team of the Week
OV TOP 7 Plays of the Week
Madonna Beats Bridgeport in Season Opener
Living Local
A Taste with Rach
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Founder’s Day of Caring
LOVE
Kidcaster
Obituary
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
What’s Up Ohio Valley
Wheeling 250 Parade
Contests
2019 Pro Football Contest
Neal McCoy Tickets
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Watch
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
10TV meteorologist Mike Davis charged with pandering child pornography
Black and Gold Beat Chiefs 17-7, Browns Beat Colts 21-18 in Preseason Week Two
Pittsburgh Steelers
by: Michael Fenner
Posted:
Sep 5, 2019 / 02:54 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 5, 2019 / 02:54 PM EDT
NFL preseason week 2:
Steelers 17 – Chiefs 7
Browns 21 – Colts 18
Your Ohio Valley Weather Update
Alexa's Noon Weather Update
Video
More Weather News
Wheeling 250 Parade
Job and Career Fair
Pro Football Challenge
Ohio Lottery
Trending Stories
Walgreens asks customers not to openly carry guns in its stores, joining Walmart and Kroger
Road Closures Announced for Saturday’s 250th Anniversary Parade
WV Teacher arrested for carrying a gun to school
Fantasy In Lights Parade has a new sponsor
WVU Medicine Reynolds announced they’re trying to do more to help fill the void in the Ohio Valley
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News