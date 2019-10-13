Chargers TE Henry active, DE Ingram inactive vs. Steelers

CARSON, Calif. (AP)Chargers tight end Hunter Henry is active as Los Angeles hosts Pittsburgh Sunday night, while defensive end Melvin Ingram is inactive for the second straight game with a hamstring injury.

Henry has missed the last four games after suffering a knee injury in the Sept. 8 opener against Indianapolis. The Chargers are also missing kicker Michael Badgley (knee), wide receiver Andre Patton (quad), safety Nasir Adderley (hamstring) and running back Justin Jackson (calf). The other inactives are quarterback Easton Stick and defensive tackle Cortez Broughton.

Pittsburgh quarterback Devlin Hodges will make his first NFL start after Mason Rudolph suffered a concussion in last week’s overtime loss to Baltimore. Wide receiver James Washington (shoulder), running back Jaylen Samuels (knee), fullback Roosevelt Nix (knee) and linebacker Mark Barron (hamstring) were all ruled out on Friday while safety Steven Nelson (groin) was downgraded on Saturday. Defensive end Isaiah Buggs is also inactive.

