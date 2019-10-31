Colts-Steelers Capsule

INDIANAPOLIS (5-2) at PITTSBURGH (3-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Pick’em

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Colts 4-2-1; Steelers 3-3-1

SERIES RECORD – Steelers lead 24-6.

LAST MEETING – Steelers beat Colts 20-17 on Nov. 12, 2017

LAST WEEK – Colts beat Broncos 15-13; Steelers beat Dolphins 27-14.

AP PRO32 RANKING – Colts No. 8 (tie), Steelers No. 21

COLTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (18), RUSH (11), PASS (22).

COLTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (15), RUSH (20), PASS (15).

STEELERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (24), PASS (26).

STEELERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (10), RUSH (15), PASS (13).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Steelers have won past five meetings. … Colts have won three straight, five of six overall. … Every Indianapolis game decided by TD or less. … Pittsburgh coming off consecutive victories for first time in 2019. … First meeting to not feature QBs Ben Roethlisberger or Peyton Manning since 1997. …Colts’ next win will be No. 300 in Indianapolis era. Indy is 299-267 since moving in 1984. … Despite being called for 10 penalties last weekend, Colts still rank among league’s top five in fewest penalties (43) and fewest penalty yards (347). … Indy has not allowed 100-yard runner in 25 consecutive games. Only New Orleans (30) has longer active streak. … Jacoby Brissett at least two TD passes in five games this season, tied for second most in league. … WR T.Y. Hilton needs one TD catch to tie Dallas Clark (46) for No. 6 on franchise’s list. … LB Darius Leonard needs two tackles to pass Patrick Willis and Luke Kuechly (202) for most tackles in first 20 games since 2000. … DE Justin Houston has sack in three straight games. … Adam Vinatieri needs four field-goal attempts to tie Morten Andersen (705) for most in NFL history. … Vinatieri also needs two extra points to become first kicker in franchise history to make 500 and 12 points to reach 1,500 since joining Colts in 2006. … Steelers QB Mason Rudolph career-high 251 yards passing last week vs. Dolphins. … Rudolph first QB in NFL history to have first two victories on ”Monday Night Football.” … Pittsburgh WR JuJu Smith-Schuster first player in NFL history with 12 100-yard receiving games before 23rd birthday. … Steelers RB James Conner (shoulder) questionable week after running for season-high 145 yards vs. Dolphins. … RB Jaylen Samuels expected to return after two-game absence following knee surgery. … Steelers rank second in takeaways (19). Pittsburgh created 15 turnovers in 2018. … Steelers OLB TJ Watt second in QB hits (17). … Pittsburgh K Chris Boswell streak of 14 consecutive made field goals ended vs. Dolphins. Boswell 13 of 14 this season. Made 13 of 20 FGs in 2018. … Steelers rookie LB Devin Bush leads rookies in tackles (59) and interceptions (two). Fantasy tip: Steelers rookie WR Diontae Johnson becoming team’s best downfield threat. All three of his TDs have come from at least 39 yards.

