Dalvin Cook returns at RB for Vikings vs. Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers
Posted: / Updated:
Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2021 12:00 am

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has returned to the lineup for a critical game against Pittsburgh, after missing just one week with a shoulder injury.

Cook was on the active list for the Vikings to face the Steelers, despite the shortened recovery time with the Thursday night game. He sat out last Sunday at Detroit after getting hurt Nov. 28.

The Vikings were down two key starters on offense to ankle injuries: wide receiver Adam Thielen and left tackle Christian Darrisaw.

Also on the inactive list were quarterback Kellen Mond, cornerback Harrison Hand, defensive end Tashawn Bower and linebackers Chazz Surratt and Blake Lynch. Lynch was listed as questionable with a hip injury after starting in Anthony Barr’s place last week. Barr and fellow starting linebacker Eric Kendricks were back from a one-game absence to face Pittsburgh.

Previously ruled out for the Steelers were left guard B.J. Finney (back), cornerback Joe Haden (foot), backup linebacker Rob Spillane (knee) and backup defensive end Isaiah Buggs (ankle). Backup quarterback Dwayne Haskins, backup running back Anthony McFarland and backup defensive tackle Carlos Davis were also on the inactive list for the Steelers.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter