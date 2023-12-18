A former Pittsburgh Steeler said he’s “sick of average white guys commenting on football.”

Rashard Mendenhall, a former Pittsburgh Steeler and Super Bowl champion fired out a tweet in reply to an earlier tweet about his former coach Mike Tomlin.

PITTSBURGH, PA – OCTOBER 18: Rashard Mendenhall #34 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs with the football against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on October 18, 2009 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Browns 27-14. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

“I’m sick of average white guys commenting on football,” Mendenhall tweeted. “Y’all not even good at football. Can we please replace the Pro Bowl with an All-Black vs. All-White bowl so these cats can stop trying to teach me who’s good at football. I’m better than ur goat.”

The tweet before that said, “I don’t understand how you can talk about Tomlin’s playoff record, without acknowledging that Kenny Pickett has only played one year. Who was the QB for all those playoff loses?!! Literally all of them. Make up your minds. How you arbitrarily separate Mike & Ben in de W/L column?”

The “average white guys” tweet has gone viral and JJ Watt chimed in his response.

“We’d get cooked at corner, not gonna lie. Nobody on our squad is covering Tyreek (Hill),” Watt tweeted.

Mendenhall played 6 seasons for the Steelers and Cardinals. He had 1,081 carries for 4,236 yards, 95 catches for 795 yards and scored 39 touchdowns.