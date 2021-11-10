Former Steelers WR Lipps to skip ceremony after DUI arrest

PITTSBURGH (AP)Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Louis Lipps will not participate in the team’s Hall of Honor ceremony this weekend following his arrest on DUI charges.

Lipps, who was scheduled to be inducted during Sunday’s game against Detroit at Heinz Field, said he did not want to be a ”distraction.”

The 59-year-old Lipps was arrested on Saturday night and charged with driving under the influence after the vehicle he was driving struck a trailer in Mount Washington, a neighborhood across the Monongahela River from downtown Pittsburgh.

Lipps had a blood-alcohol level of .235 according to authorities, nearly three times the legal limit. Lipps had planned to participate in the ceremony, which will also honor former Steelers Jon Kolb, Carnell Lake and the late Tunch Ilkin.

”While I am flattered, humbled and honored to be included for recognition along with the other former players who are also deserving of this special weekend, I do not want to be a distraction,” Lipps said in a statement released by the team. ”I am committed to working through the consequences of what transpired and will continue to be an active part of this community and the Steelers’ alumni.”

Steelers president Art Rooney II said the team appreciated Lipps’ ”willingness to take responsibility for what transpired last weekend, and his decision not to attend the ceremonies this weekend.”

Rooney said the team will move forward with Lipps’ formal induction into the Hall of Honor ”at a later time.”

Lipps played eight of his nine NFL seasons in Pittsburgh after being selected with the 23rd overall pick in the 1984 draft. Lipps made the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons and finished his career with 359 receptions for 6,019 yards and 39 touchdowns.

—

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL