Former Steelers WR Lipps to skip ceremony after DUI arrest

Pittsburgh Steelers
Posted: / Updated:
Countdown To Black Friday
November 26 2021 12:00 am

PITTSBURGH (AP)Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Louis Lipps will not participate in the team’s Hall of Honor ceremony this weekend following his arrest on DUI charges.

Lipps, who was scheduled to be inducted during Sunday’s game against Detroit at Heinz Field, said he did not want to be a ”distraction.”

The 59-year-old Lipps was arrested on Saturday night and charged with driving under the influence after the vehicle he was driving struck a trailer in Mount Washington, a neighborhood across the Monongahela River from downtown Pittsburgh.

Lipps had a blood-alcohol level of .235 according to authorities, nearly three times the legal limit. Lipps had planned to participate in the ceremony, which will also honor former Steelers Jon Kolb, Carnell Lake and the late Tunch Ilkin.

”While I am flattered, humbled and honored to be included for recognition along with the other former players who are also deserving of this special weekend, I do not want to be a distraction,” Lipps said in a statement released by the team. ”I am committed to working through the consequences of what transpired and will continue to be an active part of this community and the Steelers’ alumni.”

Steelers president Art Rooney II said the team appreciated Lipps’ ”willingness to take responsibility for what transpired last weekend, and his decision not to attend the ceremonies this weekend.”

Rooney said the team will move forward with Lipps’ formal induction into the Hall of Honor ”at a later time.”

Lipps played eight of his nine NFL seasons in Pittsburgh after being selected with the 23rd overall pick in the 1984 draft. Lipps made the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons and finished his career with 359 receptions for 6,019 yards and 39 touchdowns.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter