‘Here We Go’ 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers Fight song released; LISTEN HERE

The NFL playoffs are here and the Pittsburgh Steelers have a chance to get to the Super Bowl yet again and that only means one thing..

LISTEN TO THE STEELERS FIGHT SONG HERE

The ‘Here We Go’ Pittsburgh Steelers fight song is back for 2021.

Artist Roger Wood started the tradition in 1994 and has had Steeler fans singing ‘Pittsburgh’s going to the Super Bowl’ since.

Some of the lyrics for the 2021 version include ‘The Steeler Nation has the best fans, we are from Pittsburgh the six times Super Bowl Champs.’ and ‘We go to Najeewhen we need a touchdown and if you get in his way he’s going to knock you around.’

You can listen to the new theme here