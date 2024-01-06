The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 on Saturday night to keep their NFL playoff hopes alive.

How do the Pittsburgh Steelers make the playoffs?

The easiest way would be a Miami Dolphins win vs. the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

That is not the only way the Steelers can make the playoffs, if Miami loses to Buffalo the Steelers can make the playoffs with a Jacksonville Jaguar loss and or tie vs the Tennessee Titans. The game starts at 1 pm on Sunday.

The last scenario for the Steelers to make the playoffs is for a tie between the Houston Texans vs. the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts and Texans will battle on Saturday night.