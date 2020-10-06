It’s official: Steelers to allow fans at Heinz Field

Pittsburgh, PA (WTRF)- In a statement made by Steelers President Art Rooney II, the Pittsburgh Steelers will officially allow fans in the stands.

The Steelers will allow 5,500 seats in the lower seating bowl at Heinz Field.

All fans entering the stadium will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing protocols throughout Heinz Field.

Tailgating will not be permitted in the stadium parking lots.

The first game that fans will be allowed in the stands at Heinz Field will be against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday.