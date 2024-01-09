“Here we go, Steelers, Here we go, Pittsburgh’s going to the Super Bowl”, the famous line from the Steeler’s fight song is back for a 2023-2024 version.

The lyrics highlighted in the 2023-2024 version include “the Steeler Nation has the best fans, we are from Pittsburgh the six time Super Bowl champs”

There’s also that lyric about a toe,” And there’s one thing we know for sure, if we don’t get in the end zone, we’ll get 3 points off Boswell’s toe.

The Steelers fight song is written by Roger Wood. It has been updated many times over the years with the original version being introduced in 1994.

You can listen to the “Here We Go” Fight Song here.