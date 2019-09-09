Local artist bringing Pittsburgh sports to life, raising money for charity

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Pittsburgh Steelers’ logo and the iconic black and gold are recognized far and wide. From photos, to clothing and even tattoos, it’s been recreated too many times to count.

It’s a local artist who brings images of the Steelers’ players to life in a way you’ve never seen before.

7News first introduced you to Weirton artist Tempy Moore last year, and since then her artwork has gained more attention from Steelers players, including Ben Roethlisberger.

“It’s been crazy. I can’t believe the opportunities that have come about,” Tempy said of the past year.

It’s been quite the journey since she last spoke to 7News, from a trip to greet Steelers fans overseas, to showing more black and gold greats her creations.

“Something that I never thought would happen really,” Tempy continued.

Including a tribute piece she made for Ben Roethlisberger.

“He really enjoyed the piece. He wasn’t one to sign artwork and he did,” Tempy said of meeting Big Ben. “He just couldn’t believe it was chalk.”

In fact, he appreciated it so much that it led to a partnership.

“From there we were able to get in contact with his agent out in LA.,” explained Tempy’s husband Scott Moore. “From there we were able to work out to where we can work out with his foundation. Tempy created that piece, so we were able to do 250 limited edition prints.”

40% of the proceeds from the sale of each pring go to the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation, so fans can have their own piece of this detailed artwork.

There are still a few left, and you’ll find the exclusively at TempyMoore.com.

“It did take a couple weeks,” Tempy said about making the piece. “Scott helped me pick out a couple of the images. I know Art Rooney was very special to Big Ben, so I had to make sure I included him holding the Lombardi Trophy of course.”

“People still can’t believe she does it. They still think she traces it,” Scott said with a laugh.

All Tempy’s work is done completely freehand, taking hours to make the players come to life.

That attention to detail caught the eye of another team. Tempy is now one of the artists for the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation.

“We always wanted to give back and be better people, but to be able to give back in a bigger stage makes it more fulfilling and satisfying,” Scott said.

Tempy’s work will give back in a bi way.

Soon fans can purchase her renderings of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Matt Murray and Kris Letang all carved into Wendell August Forge metals.



“To team up with Wendell August that’s wow!” Tempy said still in shock. “Still I don’t know what to say about it. I just can’t wait to see it come out in October.”

Tempy Moore working on a drawing of longtime Pittsburgh Penguins

broadcaster Mike Lange on a game-worn helmet.

Soon her artwork will switch from the canvas to game-used equipment, all for charity.

“For me to be able to take something that is just thrown in a locker somewhere and to re-created it and put a new spin onto it, it’s experimental, but it’s fun,” Tempy continued.

Tempy’s been embraced by black and gold nation, and with their continued support, who knows where her artwork will take the Moores.

“To do what we’ve done in that amount of time, in 19 years together, is pretty amazing,” Scott added. “Hopefully this is just the tip of the iceberg with years to come.”

Tempy’s not slowing down now that the sports seasons have started.



She still works as the art teacher for Kindergarten through eight grades at St. Paul Catholic School in Weirton.

Her artwork will soon be visible locally at the new Route 22 Sports Bar set to open soon.

Tempy will also be at meet and greets for Steelers fans.

She will be a guest on Arthur Moats’ Tailgate Show for the home opener.

Tempy also has a November meet and greet with former Steelers Yancey Thigpen, Frenchy Fuqua, Barry Foster and Ernie Mills in Altoona, Pa.

To top it all off, the Moores will be returning to Heidelburg, Germany in 2020 to meet the Steelers fan club.

For all the information on her work, visit TempyMoore.com, or follow along on Facebook and Twitter.

