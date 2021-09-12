Local artist’s lifelike Steelers portraits could soon become tattoos

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – If it represents their beloved black and gold, then Steeler nation supports it all over the world. 

Which is why the loyal fans have also embraced Tempy Moore’s artwork. 

The Weirton artist is not new to the art world, building a loyal following of both players and fans over the years, but she’s always got new artwork to show off every season. 

Realistic depictions of legendary coaches and some of the most legendary players in the game, Tempy’s made metal, canvasses, t-shirts and now tattoos.

My hope is to you know do some portrait tattoos, of course. I went to the Tattoo Expo last year. A lot of people are really interested in the artwork I do and everybody’s telling me you know get into tattooing. It’s really something I could be good at.

Tempy Moore, Artist

Everybody has a tattoo now. It’s so mainstream. Every walk of life, it’s not a stigma with tattoos anymore. It’s more of a right of passage almost.

Scott Moore, Tempy’s Husband

Tampy said she’s had plenty of people ask her to design tattoos, so this seemed like a natural next step for her artwork. By this time next year, she plans to be up and running. 

I hope to be able to capture more of their character in my pieces. Hopefully that can transition into the tattoos too. 

Tempy Moore, Artist

Even as she practices this new craft, Tempy will still be creating the iconic pieces players and fans know and love.  

She’ll always keep drawing I do believe. That’ll always be the thing that she loves to do the most, but if she can put that to the skin it’s just gonna add an extra value to what she can already do.

Scott Moore, Tempy’s Husband

Tempy’s a trailblazer in sports art. 

She was the first female licensed by the NFL through the Deacon Jones Foundation, past and present Pittsburgh Steelers ask for her work, and she’s been commissioned to do pieces for the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation. 

It’s a male-driven industry, in the sports industry especially, and now that I have a daughter that’s going to play college basketball it kinda goes hand in hand to show her there is something out there for women and they can have what they want.

Scott Moore, Tempy’s Husband

So, maybe the only question left for Tempy is what’s next?

I’m not sure what will be next. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Tempy Moore, Artist

Currently Tempy has he work listed on her Etsy shop for sale.

She is also selling a very limited number of a special Mike Tomlin creation. She has sold 20 of the 33 created.

Tempy also collaborated with Ben Roethlisberger and still has a few of a special piece left that benefits Big Ben’s Foundation. You can see those here.

She also hopes to commission more pieces for the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation this year and do more in-person events. Follow along for updates on her Facebook and Twitter pages.

